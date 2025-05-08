STP's Dean DeLeo launches One More Satellite project

Symphonic
By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo has launched a new project called One More Satellite, a collaboration with vocalist Pete Shoulder.

The self-titled debut One More Satellite album will be released July 18. You can listen to the first single, "Paper Over the Cracks," now via digital outlets.

"I was simply sitting on some songs I wanted to record," DeLeo says of the project. "What started out as an instrumental album, quickly changed soon after Pete and I chatted. He was going to sing on a song or two, then wound up singing on eight of the ten on the record."

DeLeo's children Rocco and June contribute to the album, as does STP drummer Eric Kretz.

The most recent Stone Temple Pilots album is 2020's Perdida.

