Stone Roses bassist Gary 'Mani' Mounfield dead at 63

Gary Mounfield of The Stone Roses performs onstage during day 1 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2013 in Indio, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Stone Roses bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield has died at age 63.

Gary's brother, Greg Mounfield, announced the news in an all-caps Facebook post Thursday: "IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD."

The Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown posted a tribute to social media, writing, "REST IN PEACE MANi." Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher wrote, "IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO."

Gary played on both Stone Roses albums, 1989's The Stone Roses and 1994's Second Coming, and reunited with the band upon their reformation in 2011. In between, he played in Primal Scream.

