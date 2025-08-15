Steve Lacy returns with new single, 'Nice Shoes'

"Nice Shoes" single artwork. RCA Records
By Josh Johnson

Steve Lacy is back.

The "Bad Habit" artist has premiered a new single called "Nice Shoes." It previews his upcoming album, which he tells Rolling Stone is called Oh Yeah?

"Nice Shoes" is out now on digital outlets, and is accompanied by a lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Oh Yeah? will be the follow-up to 2022's Gemini Rights, which spawned Lacy's breakout hit, "Bad Habit." Its title and its album artwork reference the famed Kool-Aid Man mascot.

"I took his face out the glass," Lacy tells Rolling Stone. "Hopefully I don't get sued."

The release date for Oh Yeah? has yet to be announced.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

