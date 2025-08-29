Start of passion play: Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun launches YouTube channel with Metallica drum cover

Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots performs during The Clancy World Tour at Little Caesars Arena on September 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun has launched his own YouTube channel, starting with a full drum cover of the Metallica classic "Master of Puppets."

"I enjoy sitting in my room and playing my drums," Dun shares. "I often play whatever comes on Spotify -- try and learn it and perform it all the way through. I decided to film some of these songs and put them on here. hope you enjoy - nothing too crazy just some play-throughs of songs I like."

"This one was all one take so not perfection, but fun," he adds of the "Master of Puppets" cover.

You can also hear Dun's drumming on the upcoming Twenty One Pilots album, Breach, due out Sept. 12. The record includes the lead single "The Contract," as well as the track "Drum Show," which Dun sings on.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

