'Stargazing' while 'Tipsy': Myles Smith releasing new song with Shaboozey

Everybody at the bar gettin' tipsy, and that includes Myles Smith.

The "Stargazing" artist has announced a collaboration with "A Bar Song" hitmaker Shaboozey. The joint track is called "Blink Twice" and will be released on Friday.

You can presave "Blink Twice" now.

"Blink Twice" follows Smith's 2024 EP, A Minute..., which features "Stargazing" and the single "Nice to Meet You." Smith is currently on a U.S. tour.

