St. Vincent records new song 'DOA' for upcoming film ﻿'Death of a Unicorn'

St. Vincent has recorded a new song called "DOA" for the upcoming A24 movie Death of a Unicorn.

The track features "sweetly sinister pulsations and infectious guitar," a press release teases. It will premiere on March 28, the same day the film hits theaters.

"DOA" follows St. Vincent's 2024 album All Born Screaming, which won the Grammy for best alternative music album. She also released a Spanish-language version of the record called Todos Nacen Gritando.

Death of a Unicorn stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father and daughter who accidentally run over a unicorn, which are not only real but are also out for vengeance and have big, sharp teeth.

