St. Vincent, Hayley Williams featured on upcoming David Byrne album

ST. VINCENT Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

St. Vincent and Paramore's Hayley Williams are featured on the upcoming new album from ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

The record is called Who Is Sky?, and is due out Sept. 5. Lead single "Everybody Laughs" is out now.

"Someone I know said, 'David, you use the word 'everybody' a lot.' I suppose I do that to give an anthropological view of life in New York as we know it,” says Byrne. "Everybody lives, dies, laughs, cries, sleeps and stares at the ceiling. Everybody's wearing everybody else's shoes, which not everybody does, but I have done."

He continues, "I tried to sing about these things that could be seen as negative in a way balanced by an uplifting feeling from the groove and the melody, especially at the end, when St. Vincent and I are doing a lot of hollering and singing together."

Byrne previously released a collaborative album with St. Vincent in 2012 called Love This Giant. He also covered Paramore's "Hard Times" in 2024 after Williams and company put their spin on Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!