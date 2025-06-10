St. Vincent, Hayley Williams featured on upcoming David Byrne album

St. Vincent and Paramore's Hayley Williams are featured on the upcoming new album from ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

The record is called Who Is Sky?, and is due out Sept. 5. Lead single "Everybody Laughs" is out now.

"Someone I know said, 'David, you use the word 'everybody' a lot.' I suppose I do that to give an anthropological view of life in New York as we know it,” says Byrne. "Everybody lives, dies, laughs, cries, sleeps and stares at the ceiling. Everybody's wearing everybody else's shoes, which not everybody does, but I have done."

He continues, "I tried to sing about these things that could be seen as negative in a way balanced by an uplifting feeling from the groove and the melody, especially at the end, when St. Vincent and I are doing a lot of hollering and singing together."

Byrne previously released a collaborative album with St. Vincent in 2012 called Love This Giant. He also covered Paramore's "Hard Times" in 2024 after Williams and company put their spin on Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House."

