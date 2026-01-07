St. Vincent, HAIM among Resonator Awards honorees; Wet Leg nominated for GLAAD Media Awards

St. Vincent and HAIM are among the honorees for the 2026 Resonator Awards, taking place Jan. 27 in Los Angeles.

The Resonator Awards recognize the "artists, producers, and engineers whose craft shape the sound and culture of our time," according to a press release.

St. Vincent will be presented with the Golden Trifecta Award by Olivia Rodrigo for "exerting prowess across multiple disciplines as a producer, engineer, and artist." HAIM will receive the Disruptors Award, which "celebrates visionary creators who are redefining what's possible in music," from producer and ex-Vampire Weekend member Rostam.

In other awards news, Wet Leg is nominated for the 2026 GLAAD Media Awards, which takes place March 5 in LA.

The GLAAD Media Awards "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives," as per the website.

Wet Leg is nominated in the outstanding breakthrough music artist category.

