St. Vincent covering 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' for new ﻿'Oh. What. Fun.' ﻿holiday film

ST. VINCENT St. Vincent on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

St. Vincent covers "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" for the soundtrack to the upcoming holiday film Oh. What. Fun.

"My favorite Christmas songs have an underlying sense of melancholy mixed in with the warmth of their familiarity," the "Los Ageless" artist says. "Sung by a person who is presumably alone, 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' is a prime example: 'Next year all our troubles will be out of sight'… the holiday season and its festivities are a temporary refuge, a reprieve after a s***** year. Hopefully the year to come will be better."

The soundtrack will be released Dec. 3, the same day Oh. What. Fun. premieres on Prime Video. The track list also features contributions from Gwen Stefani, Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten and Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.

Oh. What. Fun. stars Michelle Pfeiffer as a mother who reaches her breaking point after being left home alone by her family during a holiday outing.

"Fed up and feeling underappreciated, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own," the film's description reads.

The cast also features Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary and Danielle Brooks.

