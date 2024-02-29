St. Vincent announces new Dave Grohl-featuring album, '﻿﻿All Born Screaming'

St. Vincent has confirmed the details of her next album, All Born Screaming.

The seventh studio effort from Annie Clark's project — and the follow-up to 2021's Daddy's Home — drops April 26. You can listen to the lead single, "Broken Man," via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone — to find out what your heart is really saying," Clark says. "It sounds real because it is real."

As Clark previously teased, All Born Screaming features contributions from Dave Grohl, as well as new Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese and Welsh musician Cate Le Bon.

Here's the All Born Screaming track list:

"Hell Is Near"

"Reckless"

"Broken Man"

"Flea"

"Big Time Nothing"

"Violent Times"

"The Power's Out"

"Sweetest Fruit"

"So Many Planets"

"All Born Screaming" feat. Cate Le Bon

