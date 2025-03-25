St. Vincent announces new trio of headlining shows

St. Vincent has added a trio of headlining U.S. shows to her upcoming live schedule.

The newly announced dates take place July 19 in Portland, Maine; Aug. 28 in Milwaukee; and Aug. 29 in Cleveland.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit ILoveStVincent.com.

St. Vincent will be touring in support of her 2024 album, All Born Screaming. Her 2025 live schedule also includes a run of headlining dates beginning in April and summer shows opening for The Lumineers.

