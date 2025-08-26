Spoon releases two new singles, 'Chateau Blues' & 'Guess I'm Fallin in Love'

"Chateau Blues"/"Guess I'm Fallin in Love" single artwork. Matador Records
By Josh Johnson

Spoon has released two new singles, "Chateau Blues" and "Guess I'm Fallin in Love."

"We started work on an album this year," frontman Britt Daniel writes in an Instagram post, "and the way that normally goes, we write, we rehearse, we record, we mix, we get it all wrapped up tightly and then start putting songs out into the world."

He continues, "But as we finished up the first two songs for the LP, it crossed somebody’s mind and eventually all of ours that these two really should come out now. Let's get them out there."

The new tracks follow Spoon's 2022 album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which includes the single "The Hardest Cut." They also put out an EP, Memory Dust, in 2023.

Spoon launches a U.S. tour Tuesday in Santa Ana, California, which includes dates with Pixies.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

