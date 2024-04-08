Spoon announces North American headlining tour

The Black Keys Perform At The O2 Arena Gus Stewart/Redferns (Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Spoon has announced a North American tour.

The headlining outing begins August 10 in Boise, Idaho, and wraps up September 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates, visit SpoontheBand.com.

Spoon's 2024 schedule also includes dates with St. Vincent and The Revivalists.

The most recent Spoon album is 2022's Luscifer on the Sofa, which includes the lead single "The Hardest Cut" and the Jack Antonoff-co-written cut "Wild."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.