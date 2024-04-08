Spoon announces North American headlining tour

The Black Keys Perform At The O2 Arena Gus Stewart/Redferns (Gus Stewart/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Spoon has announced a North American tour.

The headlining outing begins August 10 in Boise, Idaho, and wraps up September 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates, visit SpoontheBand.com.

Spoon's 2024 schedule also includes dates with St. Vincent and The Revivalists.

The most recent Spoon album is 2022's Luscifer on the Sofa, which includes the lead single "The Hardest Cut" and the Jack Antonoff-co-written cut "Wild."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!