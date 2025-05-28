Spoon announces headlining date in between 'writing and recording a lot'

By Josh Johnson

Spoon is preparing for a tour alongside Pixies kicking off in August, along with making more plans both on the road and in the studio.

"The Underdog" outfit has announced a one-off headlining show, taking place ahead of the Pixies tour on Aug. 26 in Santa Ana, California, while also teasing that they've "been writing and recording a lot lately."

Tickets to the Santa Ana show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For more info, visit SpoontheBand.com.

Spoon's most recent album is 2022's Lucifer on the Sofa.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

