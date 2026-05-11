Soundgarden's Kim Thayil announces book event with Nirvana's Krist Novoselic

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil has announced an event celebrating the release of his upcoming memoir, A Screaming Life, alongside another grunge icon.

The event will take place June 11 at Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle, and will feature a conversation between Thayil and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.

Tickets are on sale now and include a copy of A Screaming Life. For more info visit ElliottBayBook.com.

A Screaming Life, which is subtitled Into the Superunknown with Soundgarden and Beyond, is due out June 9.

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