Soundgarden's Kim Thayil announces ﻿'A Screaming Life'﻿ memoir

Kim Thayil of Soundgarden performs with MC50 during the Kick Out The Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour at Variety Playhouse on September 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Chris McKay/Getty Images)

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil has announced a new memoir.

The book, titled A Screaming Life: Into the Superunknown with Soundgarden and Beyond, is due out May 19. As Thayil explains, it "tells my story as an American son of immigrants growing up in Chicago."

"Then, along with another immigrant's American son, Hiro Yamamoto, we travel to Seattle as idealistic youths, involve ourselves with underground and independent subcultures, and connect with Chris Cornell to form Soundgarden," Thayil says. "It follows my experiences, journeys and growth with the band and the building of the Seattle music scene; ultimately, to partner with Matt Cameron and later Ben Shepherd as we worked and played towards our worldwide successes."

He adds, "I explore the heights, depths and insights gained from my experiences within the unique and special brotherhood we built."

You can preorder A Screaming Life now.

Meanwhile, Thayil and Soundgarden will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8. The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+.

