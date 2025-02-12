Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Oasis & more among 2025 Rock Hall of Fame nominees

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
By Josh Johnson

Soundgarden, The White Stripes and Oasis are among the 2025 nominees to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The ballot also includes The Black Crowes, Joy Division and New Order, Bad Company, Billy Idol, Phish, Outkast, Mariah Carey, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, rock 'n' roll pioneer Chubby Checker and Mexican band Maná.

Eight of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time: The Black Crowes, Bad Company, Idol, Phish, Cocker, OutKast, Checker and Maná.

"These remarkable nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever evolving sounds and continued growth of Rock & Roll," says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

The inductees will be revealed in April. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

