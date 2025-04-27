Soundgarden, The White Stripes among 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Soundgarden and The White Stripes are among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Also getting in under the Performer category are late English singer Joe Cocker, classic rockers Bad Company, rap duo Outkast, '80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper and rock 'n' roll pioneer Chubby Checker.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," says Rock Hall Chairman John Sykes. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Phish, who won the fan vote ballot, was not selected for induction. Other 2025 nominees who did not make the cut include Oasis, Joy Division and New Order, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey and Mexican band Maná.

Outside of the Performer category, the late Warren Zevon and the hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa will be inducted into the Rock Hall with the Musical Influence Award. Late soul producer and songwriter Thom Bell, prolific bassist and Wrecking Crew member Carol Kaye, and late pianist Nicky Hopkins, who played with bands including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, will be inducted with the Musical Excellence Award.

Additionally, producer and executive Lenny Waronker will be inducted with the industry Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+. A highlights special will air at a later date on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

