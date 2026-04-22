Sound of wrestling: Shinedown previews new 'EI8HT' song with WWE

'EI8HT' album artwork. (Atlantic Records)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has shared a preview of a new song called "Burning Down the Disco," which will appear on the band's upcoming album, EI8HT.

Clips of the tune provide the soundtrack to a WWE promo video featuring highlights from the recent WrestleMania 42 event. You can check out the video via Shinedown's Instagram.

"We brought something new to the ring," the "Second Chance" rockers write in the post's caption. "Unreleased. Unannounced. And it just hit @wwe."

EI8HT, the follow-up to 2022's Planet Zero, is due out May 29. It also includes the singles "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Searchlight," "Killing Fields," "Safe and Sound" and "Outlaw."

Shinedown will launch a U.S. tour May 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

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