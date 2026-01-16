Sound of map-ness: Shinedown hints at US tour news

Shinedown Performs At The Kia Forum Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at The Kia Forum on August 03, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown is either teasing a U.S. tour announcement or testing your geography knowledge.

The "Second Chance" rockers have shared a Facebook video showing a map of North America. As the clip progresses, different states start to light up, including New York, Texas, Florida and California.

The post comes after frontman Brent Smith teased that Shinedown was "getting ready to start some announcements" while listing the months May through November.

In addition to maybe possibly scheduling a return to the road, Shinedown has been working on a new album. They released four new singles in 2025: "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight."

Shinedown's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

