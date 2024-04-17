Something Corporate adds new shows to reunion tour

By Josh Johnson

Something Corporate has added two more shows to their upcoming reunion tour.

The newly announced dates will take place June 20 in Brooklyn, New York, which will now serve as the outing's opening performance, and October 10 in Tempe, Arizona.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Fan club members have access to a presale now.

Additionally, Something Corporate is releasing tickets that were canceled after they were determined to have been purchased by scalpers. Those are available now to fan club members; remaining tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, as well.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SomethingCorporate.com.

Something Corporate reunited in 2023 around the When We Were Young festival. The tour will mark the band's first full live outing to feature the core five members in over 20 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

