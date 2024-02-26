Something Corporate announces full reunion tour

106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2016 Scott Dudelson/WireImage (Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Something Corporate is bringing their reunion on tour.

The "I Woke Up in a Car" outfit has announced their first full live outing featuring all five original members in over 20 years. The trek, dubbed the Out of Office tour, begins June 21 in New York City and wraps up October 12 in San Francisco.

"The band and I couldn't be more excited for these upcoming dates," says frontman Andrew McMahon. "We're having more fun together than ever and the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year's shows, made it impossible not to come back and do a few more. We hope to see you there!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Tuesday, February 27, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SomethingCorporate.com.

Something Corporate reunited in 2023 for five performances, including sets at the When We Were Young festival.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!