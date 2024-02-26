Something Corporate announces full reunion tour

Something Corporate is bringing their reunion on tour.

The "I Woke Up in a Car" outfit has announced their first full live outing featuring all five original members in over 20 years. The trek, dubbed the Out of Office tour, begins June 21 in New York City and wraps up October 12 in San Francisco.

"The band and I couldn't be more excited for these upcoming dates," says frontman Andrew McMahon. "We're having more fun together than ever and the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year's shows, made it impossible not to come back and do a few more. We hope to see you there!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Tuesday, February 27, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SomethingCorporate.com.

Something Corporate reunited in 2023 for five performances, including sets at the When We Were Young festival.

