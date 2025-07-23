Sombr performs on ﻿'Kimmel'﻿ + teases new song '12 to 12'

Sombr performed his song "undressed" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night.

The "back to friends" artist put an almost country spin on the track with his drawling vocals. Toward the end of the performance, disembodied hands showed up to try to rip off his shirt.

In other sombr happenings, a new song called "12 to 12" is set to premiere Thursday at 3 p.m. PT.

Sombr's breakout hit, the aforementioned "back to friends," hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in June. He'll launch a U.S. tour in September.

