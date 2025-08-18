Sombr to perform on 2025 MTV VMAs

Sombr will be performing on the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The "back to friends" artist is part of a lineup that also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin and J Balvin with DJ Snake.

The VMA performance will mark sombr's awards show debut. He's also nominated for two VMAs: best new artist and best alternative for "back to friends."

The 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted by LL COOL J, will air live coast-to-coast Sept. 7 on CBS and MTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will also stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.