Sombr to perform on 2025 MTV VMAs

2025 MTV VMA logo. Courtesy MTV
By Josh Johnson

Sombr will be performing on the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The "back to friends" artist is part of a lineup that also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin and J Balvin with DJ Snake.

The VMA performance will mark sombr's awards show debut. He's also nominated for two VMAs: best new artist and best alternative for "back to friends."

The 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted by LL COOL J, will air live coast-to-coast Sept. 7 on CBS and MTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will also stream on Paramount+.

