Sombr to make '﻿SNL'﻿ debut in November

The Nov. 8 episode of Saturday Night Live will be somber. Sorry, make that sombr.

That's when the "back to friends" artist will make his debut as an SNL musical guest. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host.

Sombr released his debut album, I Barely Know Her, in August. It features the singles "back to friends" and "12 to 12."

In addition to seeing him on your TV screen, you can catch sombr in person on his ongoing U.S. tour, which continues Friday in Allen, Texas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.