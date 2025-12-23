Sombr becomes fourth Jonas Brother at NYC concert

Sombr made a surprise appearance with the Jonas Brothers during the pop trio's show at the Barclays Center in New York City on Monday.

The JoBros invited the NYC native onstage to perform a rendition of his breakout hit, "back to friends."

"Last night I became the fourth Jonas Brother," sombr writes in an Instagram Story alongside footage of the performance.

The Jonas Brothers played Barclays as part of their Greetings from Your Hometown tour, which featured support from The All-American Rejects on select dates. Other guests on the tour included All Time Low, Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional.

Performing with the JoBros caps a breakout year for sombr. Also in 2025, he released his debut album, I Barely Know Her, which includes the aforementioned "back to friends" as well as the hit "12 to 12."

Sombr is nominated for best new artist at the 2026 Grammys.

