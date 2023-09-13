Social Distortion announces 40th anniversary reissue of debut album

Social Distortion has announced a reissue of the band's 1983 debut album, Mommy's Little Monster, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The set includes remastered audio, and will be available on vinyl and digital platforms on November 10. You can listen to the remastered version of the song "Another State of Mind" now via digital outlets.

Mommy's Little Monster established Social Distortion as an up-and-coming punk band. They would break out further with their 1990 self-titled album, which spawned the singles "Ball and Chain," "Story of My Life" and a cover of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."

Social Distortion had been working on a new album until frontman Mike Ness revealed in June that he'd been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

"We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life," Ness said.

