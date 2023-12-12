Social Distortion & Bad Religion announce 2024 co-headlining tour

Social Distortion and Bad Religion are hitting the road together in 2024 for a co-headlining tour.

The joint outing launches April 9 in Bakersfield, California, and wraps up May 18 in Chicago. Social D will be playing their 1983 debut album, Mommy's Little Monster, in full each night to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Tuesday, December 12, at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SocialDistortion.com or BadReligion.com.

The tour marks Social D's first announced shows since frontman Mike Ness revealed in June that he'd been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. In sharing the news, Ness said, "We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life."

Social D has also announced rescheduled dates for the 2023 shows that were postponed due to Ness' condition; those will kick off in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.