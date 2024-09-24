So fetch? Rainbow Kitten Surprise adds to ﻿'Mean Girls'﻿-core with "Cinderella"

By Josh Johnson

While "fetch" didn't happen, Mean Girls-core is become a growing music genre.

Following Wet Leg's 2021 breakout single "Chaise Longue" comes Rainbow Kitten Surprise's "Cinderella," which references the 2000s teen classic with the lyric, "Regina's gonna eat him too." In coming up with the line, which was inspired by Rachel McAdams' Regina George character, RKS vocalist Ela Melo tells ABC Audio she wanted to conjure "the nastiest thing I can think of."

"Who's worse than the devil?" Melo says. "It's, like, a pretty girl with intent to kill."

"Cinderella" appears on RKS' new album, Love Hate Music Box. Its title, of course, also references another major pop culture figure and isn't the only Disney character to get a shout-out on the record. The opening track is called "Peter Pan," while the Mad Hatter shows up in the song "Hot Pink Ice Cube."

As for what inspired all those references, Melo says that she found herself returning to Disney movies as "comfort food" amid working on Love Hate Music Box and her transition.

"Stuff from my childhood, I think, that I kept coming back to," Melo says.

"When you kinda get into burnout mode a little bit, your brain just starts defaulting and wandering off and just, like, 'Oh, what's a safe place?' Because you need a safe place to create," she continues. "So those ideas and those concepts, those characters felt safe to play with."

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is currently on tour in support of Love Hate Music Box. The outing continues Tuesday in Cleveland.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

