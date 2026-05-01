Snow Patrol announces 20th anniversary '﻿Eyes Open'﻿ reissue

'Eyes Open' reissue artwork. (Polydor)
By Josh Johnson

Snow Patrol's 2006 album, Eyes Open, has just laid here for 20 years, and the band is celebrating with a deluxe reissue.

The expanded set is due out July 24 and includes B-sides, live recordings and remixes, among other various bonus tracks.

Eyes Open marked the fourth Snow Patrol album and spawned the band's international breakthrough hit, "Chasing Cars," which was buoyed by a feature in Grey's Anatomy. "Chasing Cars" peaked at #5 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and is certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The most recent Snow Patrol album is 2024's The Forest Is the Path.

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