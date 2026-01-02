The Smashing Pumpkins featured on new version of Yungblud's 'Zombie'

The Smashing Pumpkins have teamed up with Yungblud for a new version of his song "Zombie."

The "1979" outfit lends their signature '90s alt-rock sound to the track, while Billy Corgan sings lead on the second verse and harmonizes with Yungblud on the chorus.

Yungblud previously guested on Corgan's podcast, The Magnificent Others, and they both performed at the massive Back to the Beginning concert in July.

"[Yungblud] is the whole package and so fun to be around so much positive energy and passion," says Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin in an Instagram post.

The video for the the Pumpkins-featuring "Zombie" will premiere Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

The original "Zombie" is a single off Yungblud's 2025 album, Idols. It's nominated for best rock song at the 2026 Grammys.

