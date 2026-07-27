The Smashing Pumpkins announce 'Pumpkinpalooza' around Lolla headlining set

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lollapalooza isn't the only palooza coming to Chicago.

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced "Pumpkinpalooza" in celebration of the band's upcoming headlining set at their hometown festival. It'll mark the first time the Pumpkins, which formed in Chicago, have headlined Lolla since it moved to the Windy City's Grant Park in 2005.

"Pumpkinpalooza" will kick off with a sold-out underplay show Wednesday at Chicago's Rivera Theatre. From Wednesday through Friday, fans can visit a Pumpkins pop-up shop offering exclusive merchandise, located at 900 S. Wabash Ave.

Lolla attendees can stop by Madame Zuzu's Celestial Lounge, described as an expansion of frontman Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's teashop, which he runs in Highland Park, Illinois, with his wife, Chloé Mendel Corgan.

For even more Pumpkins festivities, you can visit the Chicago bar The Aviary to try its limited-edition specialty cocktail, Infinite Mellons, named after the band's classic 1995 album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

"As a Chicagoan, born and raised, I take great pride in contributing to our city's immense and colorful cultural fabric," Corgan says in a statement. "And so this year's already historic Lollapalooza is that chance to make new memories, new friends, and have a bit of Midwest fun, too as only we might."

Lollapalooza 2026 takes place Thursday through Sunday; the Pumpkins take the stage on Friday. The bill also includes Lorde, The xx, Turnstile, sombr, Empire of the Sun, Wet Leg, Yungblud, The Neighbourhood and beabadoobee.

You can watch the Lollapalooza livestream via Hulu and Disney+.

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