The Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary ﻿'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness'﻿ reissue

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The expanded set features the original track list accompanied by over 80 minutes of previously unreleased live recordings from the Pumpkins' 1996 tour. It's due out Nov. 21 on CD, digital and as a six-LP vinyl box set accompanied by a hardcover book of new liner notes written by frontman Billy Corgan.

You can listen to the included live version of the song "Geek USA" now.

"Unearthing these live recordings from the original lineup's true, last large-scale tour was a labor of love, and for me certainly a bittersweet as once we blew apart in 1996, we were never quite the same: be it emotionally, or spiritually," Corgan says. "Thankfully, I can say this as the band is now enjoying our greatest public success since that time, and one can hear in these tapes the raw power that such nascent faith afforded us, then, and the will and wisdom to persevere that followed."

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was originally released Oct. 23, 1995. The double, 28-track album spawned a number of the Pumpkins' biggest hits, including "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Tonight, Tonight" and "Zero."

Corgan is also celebrating the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness anniversary with a series of performances at the Lyric Opera of Chicago beginning in November, featuring "newly commissioned arrangements and orchestrations" of the album's songs.

