Sleep Token's ﻿'Even in Arcadia﻿' debuts at #1 in UK & Australia

Sleep Token is taking the world by storm with their new album, Even in Arcadia.

The major-label debut from the enigmatic metal outfit launches at #1 in the U.K. and Australia, giving Sleep Token their first chart-topping record in both territories.

The U.S. debut of Even in Arcadia on the Billboard 200 is expected to be announced on Sunday.

Even in Arcadia was released May 9. It features the lead single "Emergence."

Sleep Token will launch a U.S. tour in support of Even in Arcadia in September. Every headlining show on the run is already sold out.

