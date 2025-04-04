Sleep Token shares new '﻿Even in Arcadia'﻿ song, 'Caramel'

Sleep Token has shared a new song called "Caramel," a track off the band's upcoming album, Even in Arcadia.

The track lasts a relatively lean four minutes and 50 seconds, and explores the pop and R&B side of the "Take Me Back to Eden" outfit's ever-morphing sound while still delivering heavy riffs and screaming vocals.

You can listen to "Caramel" now via digital outlets.

"Caramel" is the second song to be released from Even in Arcadia. Lead single "Emergence" dropped in March, and has since emerged as the first Sleep Token song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Even in Arcadia drops May 9. Sleep Token will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in September, which is already sold out.

