Sleep Token sells out every show on US tour

Hopefully you didn't sleep on Sleep Token tickets, because they're already all gone.

The "Take Me Back to Eden" outfit has announced that every show in their upcoming U.S. arena tour, which launches in September, has sold out.

"Entrance tickets for the 'Even in Arcadia' North American Rituals have been swiftly depleted," the band writes in an Instagram post. "Come September, we shall gather."

Sleep Token's tour supports their upcoming album, Even in Arcadia, due out May 9. Lead single "Emergence" is out now.

