Sleep Token sells out every show on US tour

Leeds Festival 2023 - Day 3 Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Hopefully you didn't sleep on Sleep Token tickets, because they're already all gone.

The "Take Me Back to Eden" outfit has announced that every show in their upcoming U.S. arena tour, which launches in September, has sold out.

"Entrance tickets for the 'Even in Arcadia' North American Rituals have been swiftly depleted," the band writes in an Instagram post. "Come September, we shall gather."

Sleep Token's tour supports their upcoming album, Even in Arcadia, due out May 9. Lead single "Emergence" is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!