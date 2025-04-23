Sleep Token dropping new ﻿'Even in Arcadia'﻿ track Friday

RCA Records
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Token will be releasing another new track off their upcoming Even in Arcadia album on Friday.

The latest song is called "Damocles" and will be the third cut released from Even in Arcadia, following "Emergence" and "Caramel."

The title "Damocles" presumably refers to the sword of Damocles parable, which represents the possibility of incoming threats through a sword hanging perilously from the ceiling by a thread.

Even in Arcadia will be released May 9. It's the follow-up to 2023's Take Me Back to Eden.

Sleep Token will launch a U.S. tour in support of Even in Arcadia in September, which is already sold out.

