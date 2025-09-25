Sleep Token covers Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ at Philadelphia show

Vessel of Sleep Token performs at Verti Music Hall on December 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

Sleep Token brought their sold-out arena tour to Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena Wednesday night, and being one state over from New Jersey apparently gave them some inspiration for their set list.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows the U.K. metal band's anonymous masked frontman Vessel behind the keyboards as he treats the crowd to a cover of New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen's 1984 hit "Dancing in the Dark." According to setlist.fm, the performance served as an intro to their song "Rain."

"Dancing in the Dark," from Springsteen's #1 album Born in the U.S.A., peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video for the song is notable for the appearance of a pre-Friends fame Courteney Cox.

Sleep Token kicked off their U.S. arena tour in Duluth, Georgia, on Sept. 16. The shows are in support of their #1 album Even in Arcadia, which was released in May.

The tour hits Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at Sleep-Token.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.