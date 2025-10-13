Sleep Token concludes sold-out US tour: 'Until our paths cross again'

Sleep Token is marking the end of the band's U.S. arena tour, which concluded Saturday in Los Angeles.

The trek, which sold out in March upon tickets going on sale, brought to life the world of the mysterious masked outfit's latest album, Even in Arcadia.

"With the Los Angeles Ritual now consigned to memory, so concludes the Even in Arcadia run across North America," Sleep Token writes in an Instagram post. "Eternal thanks are extended to all who gathered — these nights belonged to you."

"Until our paths cross again," the post continues. "Now they rest."

Even in Arcadia was released in May and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. It includes the singles "Emergence" and "Caramel."

