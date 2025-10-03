Sleep Token among eligible artists on Grammy ballot for best new artist

Sleep Token performs on Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park on August 27, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Will Sleep Token emerge as a Grammy nominee for best new artist?

According to Billboard, the masked "Emergence" outfit is one of the 337 eligible artists on the best new artist ballot, the voting for which began Friday.

Other eligible acts include sombr, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, The Marías, Myles Smith, BABYMETAL, Sam Fender, Role Model and Royel Otis.

The best new artist category aims to honor an artist that's "attained a breakthrough or prominence" during the eligibility period. While Sleep Token has built a sizable and passionate following with their first three records, they've indeed had a massive 2025 thanks to the release of their record Even in Arcadia, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, and a sold-out U.S. arena tour.

The first round of voting for best new artist runs through Oct. 15. The official Grammy nominations will be announced Nov. 7.

