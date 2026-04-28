Sleater-Kinney and Liz Phair announce joint The Flannel and the Fury tour

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney perform live on stage during a concert at the Kesselhaus on August 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Sleater-Kinney and Liz Phair are teaming up for a co-headlining tour.

The joint trek, dubbed The Flannel and the Fury tour, launches Sept. 6 in El Cajon, California, and wraps up Sept. 21 in Boston.

"For those of us who listened to Exile in Guyville on repeat in 1993, Liz Phair has always been a leader and a truth-sayer for the female experience," S-K's Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein say. "She's a legend and a stone cold classic; what a thrill to share the stage with one of our biggest inspirations - we can't wait to tear it up with her."

"The Flannel and the Fury is a nod to 1990's alt-rock culture and the female-fronted bands who staked their claim to center stage in a male-dominated music industry," Phair adds. "Sleater-Kinney and I both cut our teeth in the early Riot Girl scene. It's been a dream of mine ever since to bring our music and our fans together for one night of reckless hope and musical splendor."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sleater-Kinney.com or LizPhairMusic.com.

The most recent Sleater-Kinney album is 2024's Little Rope. Phair's latest record is 2021's Soberish.

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