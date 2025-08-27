A Sky Full of Star(Trek): Coldplay joined by Simon Pegg at London concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay and actor Simon Pegg pose backstage at the O2 arena before Coldplay go onstage on December 16, 2008 in London, England. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Coldplay's concert at London's Wembley Stadium Tuesday featured a surprise appearance by actor Simon Pegg.

The Star Trek and Mission Impossible actor rocked a tambourine during a rendition of "A Sky Full of Stars." He posted a photo and video from the concert on his Instagram Story alongside the caption, "Rejoined the band."

Pegg has played with Coldplay multiple times over the years, so much so that he's considered an "honorary member" of the band. He also contributed background vocals to the B-side "1.36," and he and frontman Chris Martin are godparents to their respective children.

Coldplay will play seven more shows at Wembley through Sept. 8.

