Simple Plan schedules 25th anniversary tour

Simple Plan has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the band's 25th anniversary.

The trek begins Aug. 9 in Seattle and wraps up Sept. 6 in Irving, Texas. 3OH!3, Bowling for Soup and LØLØ are also on the bill.

"It's hard to believe, but these will be our first proper US headline shows in more than 8 years and the timing couldn't be better as we celebrate our 25th anniversary as a band!" says drummer Chuck Comeau. "To mark this very special milestone of 25 years of Simple Plan, we will be putting on the biggest shows of our lives, playing everything from our biggest hits to songs we haven't performed in years, and bringing the most elaborate stage production we've ever had! It's gonna be epic!"

Presales have begun, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfficialSimplePlan.com.

