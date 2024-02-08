Silversun Pickups announce spring US tour

By Josh Johnson

Silversun Pickups have announced a spring U.S. tour.

The headlining run kicks off April 18 in Fort Collins, Colorado, and will wrap up May 10 in Rancho Mirage, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time; a presale begins Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SilversunPickups.com.

You can also catch SSPU on their current U.S. tour, which launches Thursday, February 8, in Ventura, California, and runs into mid-March.

The most recent Silversun Pickups album is 2022's Physical Thrills. They also put out an unplugged EP, Acoustic Thrills, in 2023.

Along with the tour news, SSPU has shared a new video for the Physical Thrills song "Stay Down (Way Down)," which you can watch now on YouTube.

