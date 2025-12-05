Silversun Pickups share new ﻿'Tenterhooks'﻿ song, 'New Wave'

Silversun Pickups have premiered a new song called "New Wave," a track off the band's upcoming album, Tenterhooks.

"'New Wave' is a reference to feeling like, 'This thing is going to hit me,'" says frontman Brian Aubert. "You're either going to get in the ocean or lay in the sand. It's not even up to you. You're not sure when it's going to happen, but it's going to happen. How do you prepare for it?"

You can watch the "New Wave" lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Tenterhooks, the follow-up to 2022's Physical Thrills, drops Feb. 6. It also includes the previously released single "The Wreckage."

Silversun Pickups will launch a U.S. tour in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.