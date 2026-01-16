Silversun Pickups share new ﻿'Tenterhooks'﻿ song, 'Long Gone'

Silversun Pickups have shared a new song called "Long Gone," a track off the band's upcoming album, Tenterhooks.

"I wanted to do an acoustic song, but not a 'slow song,'" says frontman Brian Aubert. "It had to be really kicking, and I was thinking of Johnny Marr or a Western-style Ennio Morricone vibe."

"The sentiment is, 'Don't worry. This isn't going to end badly because I'll be gone before that,'" Aubert adds. "I'm not necessarily speaking about an event. I'm speaking about an inherent emotion, and it feels very melancholic and beautiful."

You can watch the "Long Gone" video on YouTube.

Tenterhooks, the follow-up to 2022's Physical Thrills, will be released Feb. 6. It also includes the single "The Wreckage."

Silversun Pickups will launch a U.S. tour in February.

