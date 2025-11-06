Silversun Pickups announce new album, ﻿'Tenterhooks'

'Tenterhooks' album artwork. (New Machine Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Silversun Pickups have announced a new album called Tenterhooks.

The seventh studio effort from the "Panic Switch" outfit, and their first since 2022's Physical Thrills, is due out Feb. 6, 2026. Lead single "The Wreckage" is out now.

"We wanted to make a tight record that could fit on one vinyl with five songs on each side," says frontman Brian Aubert. "To me, it's an impatient, apprehensive, and more aggressive album."

"We started recording when the world was changing again," Aubert continues. "You invariably wonder, 'What are we headed towards?' Even if you're not necessarily writing about it, it bleeds into how you're feeling and approaching life. We stripped things down and went louder and rawer."

Along with the album news, SSPU has announced a U.S. tour for 2026, running from Feb. 19 in Santa Ana, California, to May 18 in El Paso, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SilversunPickups.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

