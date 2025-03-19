Silverchair announces 'Frogstomp' 30th anniversary event without Daniel Johns

Silverchair has announced an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Frogstomp.

Drummer Ben Gillies and bassist Chris Joannou are set to take part in a Q&A session at Sydney's Metro Theatre on March 26. Frontman Daniel Johns, who's long distanced himself from his former band, is not participating.

Frogstomp was released on March 27, 1995, when all three members were still teenagers. It's certified double-Platinum by the RIAA, and spawned the singles "Tomorrow," "Israel's Son" and "Pure Massacre."

Silverchair released four more albums before going on hiatus in 2011, and has remained inactive since. Johns has since pursued a solo career, and formed the band Dreams with Empire of the Sun's Luke Steele.

Gillies and Joannou, meanwhile, released a book together called Love & Pain detailing their experience in Silverchair.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.