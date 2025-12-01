Signed mgk guitar to be raffled off in support of Gibson Gives

MACHINE GUN KELLY Mgk. (ABC/Jeff Neira) (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

A guitar signed by mgk is set to be raffled off in support of Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of the Gibson guitar company.

The "bloody valentine" artist autographed the guitar, an Epiphone Les Paul, during the Warped Tour stop in Orlando, Florida, in November.

You can enter to win by donating to Gibson Gives; the more you donate, the more entries you'll receive. Entries close on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. CT, and the drawing will be made on Saturday.

"We've always believed in the transformative power of music," says Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. "This collaboration with Gibson Gives and [mgk] celebrates that shared vision and is a way to continue to give back for years to come."

For more info on Gibson Gives, visit GibsonFoundation.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!