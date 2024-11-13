Shinedown's Eric Bass details debut solo album, ﻿'I Had a Name'

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown bassist Eric Bass has announced his debut solo album.

The record is called I Had a Name and is due out Feb. 28. The first single, called "Mind Control," is out now via digital outlets.

"We live in a world right now where music gets homogenized and maybe everything sounds and feels the same," Bass says. "I wanted to create something different and I hope listeners hear that. Lyrically and emotionally I hope it empowers them and they can see themselves in the character and stories I sing about."

Shinedown's latest album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Here's the I Had a Name track list:
"A World Unseen"
"The New Gods of War"
"Azalia"
"We Can't Go Home"
"Goodnight Goodnight"
"Mind Control"
"New Graves"
"All Good Children/Our Guts"
"Modenhardt" 
"Dead Inside"
"The Churches of the Dead"
"Wanna Go to Hell? (Meanwhile, Back on Earth)"

