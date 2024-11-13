Shinedown's Eric Bass details debut solo album, ﻿'I Had a Name'

Shinedown bassist Eric Bass has announced his debut solo album.

The record is called I Had a Name and is due out Feb. 28. The first single, called "Mind Control," is out now via digital outlets.

"We live in a world right now where music gets homogenized and maybe everything sounds and feels the same," Bass says. "I wanted to create something different and I hope listeners hear that. Lyrically and emotionally I hope it empowers them and they can see themselves in the character and stories I sing about."

Shinedown's latest album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Here's the I Had a Name track list:

"A World Unseen"

"The New Gods of War"

"Azalia"

"We Can't Go Home"

"Goodnight Goodnight"

"Mind Control"

"New Graves"

"All Good Children/Our Guts"

"Modenhardt"

"Dead Inside"

"The Churches of the Dead"

"Wanna Go to Hell? (Meanwhile, Back on Earth)"

